The Brilliance of All Gas No Brakes
People are joining fringe movements in search of meaning. It's one thing to read about it, another to see it.
Alex Kantrowitz
Aug 13
Facebook adds speed bump to slow down Covid-19 post virality
With its product decisions, Facebook is admitting the share button can do more harm than good.
Alex Kantrowitz
Aug 12
Outputs vs. The Machine
We must change the conversation about the tech giants’ problems if we want solutions
Alex Kantrowitz
Aug 6
The U.S. Government Is Addicted to the Tech Giants’ Success. That’s the Problem.
The government is more likely to invest in the tech giants than break them up
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 30
Why The Tech Giants Will Walk Away From Today’s Hearing In Great Shape
The reality behind the scenes: a preordained outcome
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 29
Big Technology X CNBC
I'm signing on with CNBC as an on-air contributor
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 24
Apple Searches for an Identity
‘Our customers want to know who is Apple, and what is it that we stand for,’ Steve Jobs once said. Do we know today?
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 23
Inside Big Tech’s Years-Long Manipulation Of American Op-Ed Pages
Why you should probably read opinion pieces supporting the tech giants with skepticism.
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 16
Big Technology X OneZero
Hi Everyone, Today, I’m thrilled to announce that Big Technology has signed an exclusive syndication deal with OneZero. If you’ve paid attention to tec…
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 10
“I’m Disturbed.” African Tech Workers Push Back On US Startup Built To Help Them
Serena Williams, Al Gore, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan invested millions, but life inside the company can be less than ideal.
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 9
Big Technology Is Here And It’s Ready To Roll
An introduction. And a note on what to expect.
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 9
On Leaving BuzzFeed, And What’s Next
I'm going independent starting in June
Alex Kantrowitz
May 26
