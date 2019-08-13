Big Technology
People are joining fringe movements in search of meaning. It's one thing to read about it, another to see it.
Alex Kantrowitz
Aug 13
With its product decisions, Facebook is admitting the share button can do more harm than good.
Alex Kantrowitz
Aug 12
We must change the conversation about the tech giants’ problems if we want solutions
Alex Kantrowitz
Aug 6
The government is more likely to invest in the tech giants than break them up
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 30
The reality behind the scenes: a preordained outcome
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 29
I'm signing on with CNBC as an on-air contributor
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 24 3
‘Our customers want to know who is Apple, and what is it that we stand for,’ Steve Jobs once said. Do we know today?
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 23 2
Why you should probably read opinion pieces supporting the tech giants with skepticism.
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 16
Hi Everyone, Today, I’m thrilled to announce that Big Technology has signed an exclusive syndication deal with OneZero. If you’ve paid attention to tec…
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 10 1
Serena Williams, Al Gore, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan invested millions, but life inside the company can be less than ideal.
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 9 56
An introduction. And a note on what to expect.
Alex Kantrowitz
Jul 9 7
I'm going independent starting in June
Alex Kantrowitz
May 26 10
