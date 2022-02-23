Hi everyone, and welcome to a special Wednesday edition of Big Technology. Today I’m thrilled to announce that Big Technology Podcast is joining LinkedIn’s new podcast network, which debuted this morning. The LinkedIn Podcast Network will help Big Technology Podcast reach a much larger audience — LinkedIn has 810+ million members — and will bring more of the Big Technology experience into LinkedIn. I’m super excited about it.

Ex-Washington Post Owner Don Graham On Doing Business With Zuckerberg And Bezos

This week’s podcast guest is Don Graham, the former owner of the Washington Post. Graham is a fascinating businessman who’s spent countless hours working with the world’s top tech CEOs. He sold the Washington Post to Jeff Bezos in 2013. And he met Mark Zuckerberg when the Facebook founder was 20 years old, proposed an investment — which Zuckerberg turned down — and eventually joined the board. I had Graham on the show this week to get a sense of how these founders operate and to hear about his interactions with them. Here are some highlights:

Facebook almost didn’t take VC money

Facebook was opposed to taking venture capital, at least initially. Sean Parker, who was influential at Facebook early on, was still steaming about his treatment by VCs when he ran Napster. So Parker convinced Zuckerberg that VC money was bad and the two told Graham they’d actually prefer his investment. The parties hammered out a potential deal. But Zuckerberg then saw the dollar figures coming in from Silicon Valley VCs, landed a major proposal from ​​Accel Partners, and called Graham with a moral dilemma “I will release you from your moral dilemma,” Graham said, “go get every cent you can out of those guys.” Imagine how different Facebook would be if Zuckerberg took Graham’s investment instead.

Growth as a primary value

When Graham realized that Facebook had signed up 95% of Harvard undergrads, he figured the college newspaper was in trouble. “Well, there goes the Crimson,” he said. Zuckerberg laughed, and said Facebook had to get its product rooted in campuses first and couldn’t distract itself trying to win over college advertisers. Growth has long been Facebook’s priority, ahead of short-term revenue gains, and sometimes other priorities that should’ve taken precedence.

The value of shadowing

Zuckerberg never worked for anyone. He went from college dropout to running Facebook, so he had to learn how to operate a company from others. Early on, he asked Graham if he could shadow him at the Washington Post and he spent three days doing so, watching the printing press run and sitting in on Graham’s meetings. This was an important, informal education. Zuckerberg then asked Graham if he could make the same request of Bezos at Amazon. When Graham inquired, Bezos replied that the only thing more disruptive would be having Angelina Jolie follow him around. Zuckerberg never got that Seattle invite.

Bill Gates on founders’ decisions: observe the two-thirds rule

There was a moment when Zuckerberg was deadset on a choice that his top team disagreed with. Graham asked Bill Gates what he thought. “This is what founders do. There are times when you really have to stand up to all the people you respect,” Gates said. “You're not going to get all those right. There will be times when you want to do that, and you turn out to be wrong. If it gets below two-thirds of the time, you're right, you probably shouldn't be in the job anymore.”

Why Bezos was the choice for the Washington Post

Graham felt Jeff Bezos was the right choice to buy the Washington Post because of the money, yes, but also because he could bring a technology acumen that wasn’t there yet. Graham also liked that he was able to Google Bezos and couldn’t figure out where he stood politically. Asked if he worried that Bezos use the Post to influence policy on Amazon, Graham said he told Bezos that if he tried it would blow up in his face. “This is a very unusual business,” Graham said. “You own it, but you really keep your hands off.”

The definition of success

Working alongside people like Zuckerberg, Gates, and Bezos can change the way you think about success. Graham offered some perspective. “I think Mark’s and Jeff's successes are extraordinary — certainly they are measured in dollars — I don't know that they have any greater satisfaction than a great teacher or a great doctor or a great nurse. But I'll leave that to your listeners.”

