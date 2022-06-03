Face to Face With Dall-E, The AI Artist That Might Change The World
Dall-E can illustrate just about anything using a short text prompt. Should it?
Big Technology is a weekly newsletter dedicated to covering the tech world with honest, nuanced reporting. Join the 35,000+ subscribers who tune into Big Technology for tech news without the spin. Here’s an easy way to subscribe:
Dall-E's power becomes evident
"Dall-E 2 right now is in a research preview mode," Lama Ahmad, a policy researcher at OpenAI, told me. "To understand — What are the use cases? What kind of interest is there? What kind of beneficial use cases are there? And then, at the same time, learning about the safety risks."
The notion that Dall-E — officially named Dall-E 2, for its second iteration — will replace professional illustrators is unlikely, but its amateur uses are more intriguing. The demand for quality art exceeds illustrators' ability to deliver it, and Dall-E can fill the gap. OpenAI already uses Dall-E to illustrate PowerPoints, and countless web articles that use stock images are good candidates for it as well. Memes, fan art, and marketing materials could also use Dall-E. Start dreaming up possibilities, and it isn't easy to stop.
If Dall-E-style images become ubiquitous
Dall-E delivers ten images for each request, and when you see results that contain sensitive or biased content, you can flag them to OpenAI for review. The question then becomes whether OpenAI wants Dall-E's results to reflect society's approximate reality or some idealized version. If an occupation is majority male or female, for instance, and you ask Dall-E to illustrate someone doing that job, the results can either reflect the actual proportion in society, or some even split between genders. They can also account for race, weight, and other factors. So far, OpenAI is still researching how exactly to structure these results. But as it learns, it knows it has choices to make.
OpenAI's caution is welcome. Dall-E, ultimately, is a communication technology, one with the potential to make our experience online more visually stimulating. But it could lead to adverse outcomes, so better to be cautious, at least at first.
Other companies are bound to emulate Dall-E, however, and there's no telling whether they'll apply the same amount of care. Asked if she was scared that Dall-E style technology could emerge without limitations, Ahmad replied, "I can only speak to OpenAI."
In partnership with Viva Technology
Europe’s biggest startup & tech event is back from June 15-18 in Paris Porte de Versailles, and online worldwide! Discover the latest technological innovations with positive impact for businesses, the environment, and for society. Follow international conferences with well-pronounced speakers, boost your business, and generate 25% of your annual leads in just 4 days.
Among the inspiring speakers, for this edition we are joined by Changpeng Zhao (Founder & CEO - Binance); Cristiano Amon (CEO - Qualcomm); Jimmy Wales (Founder - Wikipedia); Sarah Franklin (CMO - Salesforce), Bret Taylor (Co-CEO - Salesforce & Chairman of the Board - Twitter); Ryan Rolansky (CEO - LinkedIn); Garry Kasparov (Avast Ambassador); Yann LeCun (VP & Chief AI Scientist - Meta); Jared Spataro (CVP Modern Work - Microsoft); Christel Heydemann (CEO - Orange), to name a few.
Let’s meet in Paris in June!
What Else I’m Reading
Number Of The Week
$295,884
Quote Of The Week
“If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned.”
Advertise with Big Technology?
Advertising with Big Technology gets your product, service, or cause in front of the tech world’s top decision-makers. To reach tens of thousands of plugged-in tech insiders, please reply to this email.
This Week on Big Technology Podcast
Can The Media Fix Its Trust Problem? — With Nicholas Thompson
Nicholas Thompson is the CEO of The Atlantic and former editor-in-chief of Wired. He joins Big Technology Podcast for a nuanced conversation about why the media is losing the public's trust and whether it has a chance to regain it. Listen for a wide-ranging discussion on business models, politics, and the tech press's relationship with the industry's builders.
AND
Wait, The Robots Didn't Take Our Jobs? — With Erik Brynjolfsson
Erik Brynjolfsson is the director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab and professor at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI. He joins Big Technology Podcast to discuss why our fears that artificial intelligence would take human jobs haven't yet come to fruition. We also cover how humans and AI can work together and how AI is changing work already. Stay tuned for the second half, where we discuss the latest on robotic process automation and address why we're working at all in the age of machines.
Thanks again for reading.
Questions?
News tips?
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.