Here's What Mark Zuckerberg Told Facebook Employees About Joe Biden Taking Office

Mark Zuckerberg spoke glowingly of President Joe Biden in an internal Q&A with his employees on Thursday.

In his remarks, Zuckerberg complimented Biden’s plain-spoken style and said he believed Biden’s message on unity was “exactly what we need to hear.”

After years of working hard to stay in Republicans’ good graces with Trump in office, Zuckerberg and Facebook will have their work cut out for them with Biden and the Democrats.

As a candidate, Biden said he’d “never been a fan of Facebook” and that Zuckerberg was a “real problem.” With Democratic control of the White House, Senate, and the House of Representatives, Biden will be able to do something about that if he wants.

Here are Zuckerberg’s full remarks:

Yesterday was was truly a historic day. The past few weeks have certainly been a very difficult timein our nation. But we now have a new president. We also have the first woman, and the first person of color, as our vice president in the history of our country. The peaceful transition of power, really is an amazing thing to see. Especially in such a time of tension. The swearing in of vice president Harris, really stands as a reminder that despite the challenges that we are facing as a country, we all have so much to be proud of. I also found Amanda Gorman, her poem, to be really moving. For those those of you who didn't watch, she's the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. I thought it was great. I watched it again with my daughters as I put them to bed last night. I thought that President Biden's inaugural address was very good. And I appreciate both what he said about unity and the challenges ahead, but also his plain spoken style. It just felt very real to me. I thought that it was that it was powerful. As someone who's running a company with a mission of bringing the world together, I think that his focus on unity is basically exactly what we need to hear. I'm optimistic, especially from the early actions that he's taken so far, that he will help bring the country together and help move us forward. I hope that regardless of where you are on the political spectrum, I hope that we can all be rooting for this success. Indeed did his first day President Biden already issued a number of executive orders on areas that we as a company really care, quite deeply about and have for some time in areas like immigration, preserving DACA and ending restrictions on travel from Muslim majority countries. As well as other executive orders on climate and advancing racial justice and equity. These were all important and positive steps and I am looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration on some of their top priorities starting with the COVID response.

