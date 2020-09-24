Readers and Listeners Speak: What They're Saying About Big Technology

Early feedback on the newsletter and podcast

Alex Kantrowitz
Sep 24

Big Technology debuted in July 2020 with a simple mission: Report on tech with the honest, nuanced perspective readers deserve.

A few months in, the feedback is coming through, and it’s worth taking a moment to highlight. Here’s what people are saying about the newsletter and podcast:

Big Technlogy Podcast

J.P. Wing @thatjpwing
I just walked almost five miles catching up on a tech podcast called @BigTechnology The Big Technology Podcast by Alex @Kantrowitz. For the tech minded, it's a well put together, candid discussion about big tech in 2020. Highly recommended.

September 13th 2020

Amy Tabb @ 🏠 @amy_tabb
I listed to the 1st 2 episodes of the @BigTechnology podcast and loved it -- 1st w/ Zeynep Tufekci social media + 'networked protests' (new term to me), 2nd w/ Casey Newton on tech journalism + FB (will link). I liked these b/c they were so relaxed, nuanced, optimistic.

Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

I've been calling @zeynep for the better part of a decade. She just... gets it. I was thrilled to kick off my @BigTechnology podcast with her as its debut guest. You can read the transcript on @ozm. Listen + subscribe links therein 🙏 https://t.co/VRE1fl8ToY

August 26th 2020

Elaine Zelby @ezelby
Found a new awesome tech-focused podcast! Check out The Big Technology Podcast from @Kantrowitz if you're looking for a new pod. Big Technology PodcastListen to Big Technology Podcast on RedCircleredcircle.com

September 23rd 2020

Alex Carter 🤷‍♂️ @AlexCartaz
Been enjoying @Kantrowitz’s new podcast Big Tech. So far: • @zeynep on BLM, social movements, and social media • @CaseyNewton on whether tech journalism is good or bad • @timbray an ex Amazon VP who quit over how it treats its employees Big Technology PodcastThe Big Technology Podcast takes you behind the scenes in the tech world featuring interviews with plugged-in insiders and outside agitators. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/big-technology-podcast/donations Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandspodcasts.google.com

August 27th 2020

Camille Elemia @CamilleElemia
@Kantrowitz @BigTechnology I love your podcast!!

September 11th 2020

Big Technology Newsletter

Liam Boogar-Azoulay @LiamBoogar
Big Technology by @Kantrowitz is the only newsletter I actually read every week. Super interesting insight into how the big tech regulators are ill-equipped in terms of funding and talent. Now, back to vacation 😎 bigtechnology.substack.com/p/its-ridiculo…‘It’s Ridiculous.’ Underfunded FTC and DOJ Can’t Keep Fighting the Tech Giants Like ThisU.S. regulators don’t have enough money to properly check the tech giants, according to firsthand accountsbigtechnology.substack.com

September 18th 2020

Jesse Lehrich @JesseLehrich
highly recommend @Kantrowitz's new(ish) publication & podcast if you enjoy nuanced analysis of the world of big tech. bigtechnology.substack.com Big Technology Podcast - Alex KantrowitzThe Big Technology Podcast takes you behind the scenes in the tech world featuring interviews with plugged-in insiders and outside agitators.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/big-technology-podcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsopen.spotify.com

August 22nd 2020

Orchid Bertelsen @OrchidBertelsen
@Kantrowitz I stan @BigTechnology Alex

June 3rd 2020

Thank you for continuing to read and listen. This page will update as more feedback comes in.

