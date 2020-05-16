I’m thrilled to welcome you to Big Technology.
This is a new, one-person publication dedicated to revealing the systems in the tech world that drive what we see in the headlines.
I call it “Big Technology” because I focus primarily on the tech giants: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft (which I cover in-depth in my book, Always Day One). And also because Big Technology evokes all the other BIGs — Big Government, Big Pharma, etc. — where politicians, advertisers, and the media play a game behind the scenes that’s seldom revealed. I want to cue you in.
Big Technology is unafraid, not beholden to narrative, corporate interest, or ideology. It’s personal, a conversation between me and you, the subscribers. It’s consistent, at least one free article per week to start, and a paid option later on. And it’s fun.
After years as a beat reporter in Silicon Valley, I decided an independent newsletter is the best way to publish my journalism. When I wrote the Tech Giant Update at BuzzFeed, I loved the back and forth with readers, and that the replies were more heartfelt and informative than the vitriol on Twitter. I also found newsletter writing to be more free, not tied to the formats we see in traditional publications. I also believe independent, reader-supported journalism can actually work. So I’m giving it a shot.
As you read Big Technology, here’s what you can expect:
Deeply Reported Original Journalism
I’m going to make lots of calls (and read lots of your emails) and will not run this thing on volume.
Physiology, Not Symptoms
I will cover how the technology world works, not simply what it does.
Fair, Nuanced Stories
We live in a world where the most extreme voices rule the day. Big Technology will differentiate by not being that.
No Embargoes
I won’t write stories just to write them (sorry tech PR industry). Everything here will be original.
Thanks again for joining me on this journey.
Yours,
Alex